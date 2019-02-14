AFF U-22 Championship: Malaysia confirm final 23-man squad for the tournament

Malaysia have trimmed the initial 26-man squad provisional squad they announced for the upcoming AFF U-22 tournament to finalize the 23 names that will be involved.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have announced the finalized 23 man squad that will head to Phnom Penh in Cambodia to take part in the AFF U-22 Championship.

The tournament will feature 8 teams split into two groups. Malaysia has been drawn into group B alongside Myanmar, Indonesia and hosts Cambodia.

They will play hosts Cambodia on February 18, Indonesia on the 20th and Myanmar two days later on the 22nd.

Should they progress past the group stages by being placed either first or second, they will play the semifinals and then the finals after that, if they’re victorious.

The official 23 man squad announced for the tournament by Malaysia is as follows:

Senarai 23 pemain 🇲🇾 ke AFF U22. Pasukan yang mampu memberi saingan dan mencapai sasaran dengan disiplin yang tinggi. pic.twitter.com/YbUoKn89LZ — ONG KIM SWEE (@OKS_HarimauMsia) February 14, 2019

Goalkeepers: Haziq Nadzli, Azri Ghani, Damien Lim

Defenders: Dominic Tan, Ariff Ar-Rasyid, R.Dinesh, Evan Wensley, Hariz Kamarudin, Amirul Ashraf, Tasnim Fitri, Danish Haziq

Midfielders: Danial Haqim, K. Thivandaran, Nik Akif, Nabil Hakim, Nazirul Afif, Shahrul Nizam

Forward: Jafri Firdaus Chew, Hadi Fayyadh, Kogileswaran Raj, Nik Azli, Ariusdius Jais, Izzan Syahmi