AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Myanmar announce final squad

In two days time, some of the best Southeast Asian teams will go head to head in the AFF U-22 Championship. The competition is being hosted by Cambodia this time around and Myanmar have revealed their twenty-three players along with the technical staff that will travel for the same.

Drawn alongside hosts Cambodia, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Myanmar face a tough task of making it out of their group.

Initially, Singapore were also drawn alongside Myanmar in Group B. However, they have since withdrawn their name from the competition, alongside Brunei and Laos.

Myanmar final squad for the AFF U-22 Championship 2019

Goalkeepers: Phone Thitsar Min (Shan United), Sann Sat Naing (Yangon United), Soe Arkar (Magwe FC)

Defenders: Win Moe Kyaw (Magwe FC), Soe Moe Kyaw (Ayawady United), Aung Wunna Soe (Zwekapin United), Ye Yint Aung (Yadanarbon FC), Ye Min Thu (Shan United), Zin Ye Naung (ISPE), Hein Phyo Win (Shan United), Zwe Htet Min (Shan United U-21)

Midfielders: Nan Hitke Zaw (Ayawady United), Lwin Moe Aung (Ayawady United), Myat Kaung Khant (Yadanarbon FC), Hein Htet Aung (Hantharwady United), Aung Naing Win (Yadanarbon FC), Myat Htun Thit (Magwe FC), Zwe Thet Paing (Shan United), Soe Lwin Lwin (Magwe FC), Zayar Naing (Magwe FC)

Forwards: Htet Phyoe Wai (Shan United), Win Naing Tun (Yadanarbon FC), Hlwan Moe Oo (Yangon United)

Team Manager: Tin Myint Aung

Technical Director: Eric Abrams

Head Coach: Velizar Emilov Popov