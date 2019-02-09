AFF U-22 Championships: Cambodia announce 27-man squad for tournament

Cambodia have announced the list of players who will represent them at the AFF U-22 Youth Championships 2019, and have currently included 27 players in the squad.

The list of names is expected to be cut down to 23, but as of now, the hosts of the tournament seem to have a strong squad in place for the tournament. The competition is set to begin on 17th February and will run till 26th February.

The squad announced includes several recognizable names for local fans of Cambodia, as youth has always been a major component of the national team’s style of play. Here is a club-wise breakup of the players heading to the AFF U-22 Championships:

Visakha Football Club (1. Kim Chhaya 2. Ken Chansopheak 3. Mat Sakrovy 4. Chheng Meng 5. Teath Kimheng 6. Sin Sophanat 7. San Kimheng 8. In Sodavid 9. Sin Kakada 10. Keo Soksela 11. Ouk Sovann)

Phnom Penh Crown Football Club (12. Seut Baraing 13. Yue Muslim 14. Saveng Samnang 15. Yue Safy 16. Orn Chanpolin 17. Brak Thiva)

Boeung Ket Football Club (18. Hul Kimhuy 19. Tes Sambath 20. Set Rozib 21. Ly Vahed)

Angkor Tiger Football Club (22. Long Phearath 23. Chhong Bunnath)

Ministry of National Defend Football Club (24. Narong Kakada)

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng Football Club (25. Kheang Menghour)

Asia Euro United Football Club (26. Keo Sarath)

Bati National Football Training Center (27. Seang Chanthea)