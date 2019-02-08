No action against Selangor for not releasing Syahmi Safari for AFF U-22 Championship – FA Malaysia

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has said that it cannot take action against Malaysia Super League outfit Selangor FA for not releasing midfielder Syahmi Safari for the AFF U-22 Championship 2019.

Selangor had stated that they will not be releasing their player for the Malaysia U-22 side’s five-day centralised training camp which is to begin on Sunday as they are also playing domestic league matches during the same period.

According to New Straits Times, FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam has said that it is the club’s prerogative to release the player during non-FIFA dates as is the case with the AFF U-22 Championship which is to be held in Cambodia from February 17 to 26.

29′ GOAL! Malaysia equalize! 1-1! What. A. Goal. Syahmi Safari runs at the opposition defence before hitting an absolute belter from way out. Malaysia with the all-important away goal and what a goal it was! #THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/tfsATQL7et — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

“It is the team’s prerogative to release their players during non-FIFA dates. Syahmi is an important player to Selangor and they need him for their Super League campaign,” the FAM official told the Malaysian newspaper.

“However, we hope this does not happen in the future. It is difficult to get quality players for international tournaments as our talent pool is small,” Stuart added.