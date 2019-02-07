Selangor FA decide not to release Malaysia youngster Syahmi Safari for AFF U-22 Championship 2019 camp

Malaysia Super League side Selangor FA have decided not to release their young Malaysia international Syahmi Safari for the training camp ahead of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019.

The Malaysia U-22 team will begin their preparations for the AFF U-22 Championship on Sunday under coach One Kim Swee. The tournament is to be held in Cambodia from February 17 to 22 with the Young Tigers in Group B with hosts Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

However, they will be dealt with a major blow with Syahmi missing out on the preparations for the regional youth championship. The player was an important member of Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia senior national team that reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last December.

29′ GOAL! Malaysia equalize! 1-1! What. A. Goal. Syahmi Safari runs at the opposition defence before hitting an absolute belter from way out. Malaysia with the all-important away goal and what a goal it was! #THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/tfsATQL7et — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

According to the New Straits Times, Selangor have decided not to release Syahmi who has just recovered from a hamstring injury.

“We collectively made the decision not to release Syahmi. It is also too risky as he has just recovered from an injury,” said Selangor coach B Sathianathan.

“I need his services as our opening match did not go as planned. We cannot afford to drop points in the opening rounds of the Super League, so I need my best players to be available,” the coach was quoted as saying. “Kim Swee has been informed about our decision,” he added.