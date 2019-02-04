AFF U-22 Championship 2019: Thailand announce 23-man squad for the tournament

Thailand have announced their squad list for the upcoming AFF U-22 Championship 2019 which starts on 17th February.

The side is managed by head coach Alexandre Gama and will go into the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2005 edition of the tournament. The second edition of the tourney was scheduled to be held in 2011 in Indonesia, but was cancelled.

The 2019 edition of the tournament will be hosted by Cambodia and will run from 17th to 26th February.

The defending champions have been drawn alongside Philippines, Vietnam and Timor-Leste in Group A.

Here’s Thailand’s team in full.

1. Korrapat Nareechan (KKFC) 2. Jack Krause (SKTFC) 3. Krissawat Kongkot (CNHB) 4. Worrawuth Su-khunna (CHON) 5. Kritsada Nontharat (TRUEBU) 6. Kittipong Sansanit (MTUTD) 7. Samphan Kesee (CHON) 8. Kittituch Pranithi (CHON) 9. Marco Ballini (CNHB) 10. Saruengkan Promsupa (MTUTD) 11. Patcharaphon Inthanee (MTUTD) 12. Chatchai Sangdao (MTUTD) 13. Sarayuth Sompim (PTTRY) 14. Jetsadakorn Khaongam (ARMY) 15. Hassawat Nopnate (MTUTD) 16. Natthawut Chootiwat (CHON) 17. Thanpisit Kukhalamo (UU) 18. Anon Samakorn (PORT) 19. Charoensak Wongkorn (SPCITY) 20. Seehanat Sutthisak (UDFC) 21. Sakulchai Sangthopho (MTUTD) 22. Korawit Tasa (MTUTD) 23. Ritthidet Pensawat (BPCITY)

Image Courtesy: War Elephants Facebook