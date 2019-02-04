AFF U-22 Championships: Malaysia announce 26-man squad for tournament

Malaysia will be keen to get their run at the AFF U-22 Championships up and running the right way, and they have taken the first step to doing that by releasing their 26-man squad for the tournament.

The squad was revealed on the official Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) website and includes a list of 26 top players in the U-22 category, who will now head to Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Some familiar names are included in the list of players, while some up and coming footballers have been given an opportunity to shine on a big stage for the very first time.

A closer look at the names gives us some insight into the squad picked by U-22 national team coach Ong Kim Swee:

Muhammad Norhisham (Felda United), Muhammad Zabri (Felda United), Muhammad Ab Ghani (Felda United), Ahmad Mohd Nasir (Felda United), Nik Syahrin (Kelantan), Muhammad Draman (Kelanatan), Muhammad Hasni (Kelantan), Nik Alias (Kelantan), Damien Khai (PKNS), Muhammad Chew (PKNS), Arif Ariffin (PKNS), Kogileswaran Raj (Pahang), Mohd Halim (Pahang), R. Dinesh (Pahang), Evan Wenceslaus (Sabah), Ariusdius Jais (Sabah), Muhammad Nadzli (Johor), Dominic Tan (Johor), Mohamad Kamarudin (Johor), Muhammad Safari (Selangor), Muhammad Ariffin (UITM), Mohd Nizam (Kedah), Muhammad Ibrahim (Perak), Nabil Bokhari (Kuala Lumpur), Muhammad Mustapa (Terengganu), Muhammad Razak (Fagiano Okayama)