Saddil Ramdani excluded from Indonesia squad for AFF U-22 Championship

According to sources, 20-year-old Saddil Ramdani will not be part of Indonesia’s U-22 squad for the AFF U-22 Championship.

It has been confirmed that the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) has received a letter from Pahang FA and it stated that they will only be releasing Saddil for the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualification.

The winger has been a standout for club and country as he has played for Persela Lamongan from 2016-2018 and represented the country in various youth competitions.

He’s also made his senior debut for Indonesia and currently has five international caps to his name.

Saddil moved to Pahang FA in January 2019 and has made one appearance – also scoring in his debut as well.