Myanmar preliminary squad for AFF U-22 Championship 2019 announced

The Myanmar Football Federation has announced the preliminary list of players selected for its U-22 national team that will participate in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019.

The championship is scheduled to be held form February 17 to 26 in Cambodia with eight ASEAN nations fighting it out for the youth title.

Myanmar are pooled with hosts Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia in Group B while Group A will consist of Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.

Singapore, Brunei and Laos had withdrawn from the tournament recently.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals followed by the final to be held at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on February 26.

Myanmar will be lining up at the AFF tournament under new coach Velizar Popov — the Bulgarian who has previous experiences at Suphanburi FC, Kelantan FA and Sisaket FC.

Myanmar preliminary squad for the AFF U-22 Championship 2019

Goalkeepers: Phone Thitsar Min (Shan United), Sann Sat Naing (Yangon United), Soe Arkar (Magwe FC), Tu Nanda Oo (Myawady FC)

Defenders: Win Moe Kyaw (Magwe FC), Soe Moe Kyaw (Ayawady United), Aung Wunna Soe (Zwekapin United), Ye Yint Aung (Yadanarbon FC), Hloo Khant Lwin (Yangon United), Thu Rein Soe (Yangon United), Ye Min Thu (Shan United), Zin Ye Naung (ISPE), Hein Phyo Win (Shan United)

Midfielders: Nan Hitke Zaw (Ayawady United), Lwin Moe Aung (Ayawady United), Zayar Naing (Magwe FC), Myat Kaung Khant (Yadanarbon FC), Aung Naing Win (Yadanarbon FC), Myat Htun Thit (Magwe FC), Zin Min Tun (Magwe FC), Zwe Thet Paing (Shan United), Aung Ko Oo (MFF U-19), Zaw Min Thein (MFF U-19)

Forwards: Hein Htet Aung (Hantharwady United), Htet Phyoe Wai (Shan United), Win Naing Tun (Yadanarbon FC), Kaung Htet Soe (Yangon United), Hlwan Moe Oo (Yangon United)

Head coach: Velizar Popov

Assistant coaches: Chit Naing, Soe Myat Min