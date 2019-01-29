Reports: Egy Maulana doubtful for Indonesia squad at AFF U-22 Championship

Egy Maulana Vikri may be the superstar that Indonesia have been searching for, but he may not be available for the upcoming AFF U-22 Championships.

Egy, along with Ezra Walian, will both reportedly miss out on spot in the Indonesia U-22 squad after they were denied permission by their respective clubs to leave.

Indo Sport are reporting that Egy and Ezra, both of whom are serious prospects, may not be able to make it for their national team in the upcoming tournament.

This was further confirmed by the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) in a statement issued by them.

“PSSI has received a reply from Lechia Gdansk and RKC Waalwijk that Egy and Ezra were not released to the Indonesian Under-22 national team. These two players are still needed by their respective clubs,” PSSI Secretary-General Ratu Tisha said.

Egy Maulana Vikri is currently plying his trade at Lechia Gdansk while Ezra Walian is at RKC Waalwijk.