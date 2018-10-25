Watch: Indonesia U19 players celebrate in dressing room after historic AFC knockout stage qualification

Indonesia Under-19 side defied all odds to hold on to their 1-0 lead against the United Arab Emirates Under-19 side and qualify for the quarterfinals of AFC U19 Championship in Jakarta.

Coming into the match, home side Indonesia needed a win against the unbeaten UAE side and a favourable result from the other Group A match between Qatar and Chinese Taipei. As it turned out, Witan Sulaeman’s 23-minute goal, where he dispossessed an Emirati player and ran half the length of the pitch to slot it past the goalkeeper, was the difference between the two sides.

But it was not as straightforward as it sounds. Eight minutes into the second half, Indonesia’s skipper Nurhidayat Haji Haris was shown a second yellow. 15 minutes later, the homes side’s most important player, Egy Maulana had to be taken off because of an injury.

FULL-TIME! INDONESIA 1-0 UAE The home side hold on to their lead with 10 men. Incredible scenes here in Jakarta, the crowd has gone wild! What a performance from the hosts! Magical!#IDNvUAE #AFCU19 pic.twitter.com/emLmCar8ig — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 24, 2018

However, the 10-man side held on, constructing quite a few attacks of their own as the fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium became their 11th man in this case. Naturally, after such a huge victory, the youngster deserved to let it all out and their celebration in the dressing room shows how much it meant to them.