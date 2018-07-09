Singapore bow out of AFF U-19 Championship with 2-2 draw against Vietnam

Singapore snatched a 2-2 draw against Vietnam to ensure they bow out of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship with at least a point.

The young cubs lost their previous four matches in Group A, conceding 17 goals and scoring only once before going up against Vietnam in their final match on Monday.

Vietnam needed a big win along with an Indonesian victory against Thailand to make it to the semifinals and they came out all guns blazing.

It took them 17 minutes to unlock the Singapore defence when Nguyen Huu Tang scored the first goal of the contest to give his side a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Singapore came out with more purpose in the second half and leveled matters on 62 minutes through Rezza Rezky, although Akmal Azman looked to have glanced the ball in.

Vietnam poured forward in search of the winning goal and were duly rewarded in the 76th minute when Van Nam made it 2-1.

Needing more goals, the Vietnamese continued to attack and allowed Singapore to score their second goal with five minutes left through Syahadat Bin Masnawi.

With Thailand claiming a 2-1 victory over Indonesia in the other game, Vietnam were sent crashing out of the tournament together with their opponents.

Singapore finished bottom of Group A with a point, with Laos, Philippines and Vietnam bowing out of the competition at the group stage as well.

Thailand and Indonesia will have to wait and see which of the three nations – Malaysia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste – make it to the semifinals from Group B.

The semifinals are scheduled for July 12 while the third-place match and final will take place two days later. All four matches will be held at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo.

