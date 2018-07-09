AFF U-19: Thailand beat host nation Indonesia to seal top spot in Group A

Indonesia move into ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-19 Championship semifinals despite 2-1 loss to eventual Group A leaders Thailand on Monday evening.

It was a battle between the top two sides in Group A at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo as host nation Indonesia looked to make it five consecutive victories.

Despite going into the clash on good form, the Indonesians could not match Thailand who were superior in every department.

Nattawut Chootiwut opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Matee Sarakum doubled their advantage with a second goal in the 49th minute. Indonesia managed a consolation goal in the 83rd minute through Rifad Marasabessy.

Over at the Gelora Joko Samudro Stadium in Gresik, Singapore recorded their first point of the tournament when they made a sensational 2-2 comeback against Vietnam.

Vietnam took the lead on 17 minute through Nguyen Huu Tang before Singapore leveled matters in the 62nd minute. The Vietnamese piled on the pressure in search of a winner and were rewarded with a goal from Van Nam in the 76th minute, only to allow their good work to be undone by a Singapore goal with five minutes left.

In the earlier game of the day, Laos continued their giant-killing antics with a fantastic 7-2 victory over the Philippines to cap off a decent tournament for the once underdogs of Southeast Asian football.

Thailand finish the group stage as leaders while Indonesia join them in the semifinals as Group A runners-up.

They wait in anticipation to see who makes it to the final four from Group B where Myanmar, Malaysia and Timor-Leste are all in contention going into the final match day on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Thai Football Association