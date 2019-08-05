Indonesia, Myanmar in action on Day 1 as AFF U18 Championship 2019 kicks off tomorrow in Vietnam

The AFF U18 Championship 2019 begins in Vietnam on Tuesday with last year’s semifinalists Indonesia and Myanmar among the teams in action on the opening day.

2018 finalists Myanmar will take on Laos in the opening match of the tournament in a Group A clash at the Go Dau Stadium while Timor-Leste face Brunei Darussalam in the second match at the same venue.

Indonesia, who lost to eventual champions Malaysia in the semifinals in 2018, will take on Philippines in the third Group A match of Tuesday at the Di An Football Field in Binh Duong.

AFF U18 Next Media Cup 2019 – Live Matches pic.twitter.com/g0IsDrkIrv — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) August 5, 2019

Group A of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 features Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei while Group B consists of defending champions Malaysia, Thailand, hosts Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia and Singapore.

The teams will face each other in a round-robin format in the group stages before the top two teams from Groups A and B progress to the semifinals to be played on August 17 at the Go Dau Stadium.

The third-place play-off as well as the final of the competition is scheduled to be held on August 19 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Malaysia had defeated Myanmar 4-3 in the final to lift their first U-19 youth title at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo, Indonesia last July. Thailand are the most successful nation in the competition having won the title five times — the last one coming in 2017. Australia won the 2016 edition.