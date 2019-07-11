Myanmar to face J.League side Cerezo Osaka this month ahead of AFF U-18 Championship 2019

Myanmar U-18 national team will face the U-18 side of J.League club Cerezo Osaka as they build up for next month’s AFF U-18 Championship 2019.

The regional youth championship is to be held in Vietnam from August 5 to 18 with the 2018 runners-up Myanmar pitted against Indonesia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam in Group A.

Group B of the 12-team tournament will feature hosts Vietnam, defending champions Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Australia.

As part of the preparations for the tournament, Myanmar U-18s are set to undergo a 10-day training camp in Japan where they will also play three training matches.

The team coached by former Myanmar international striker Soe Myat Min will be based at the J-Green Sakai Training Center in Osaka from July 16 to 25.

They are scheduled to play Cerezo Osaka U-18s on July 18 and Osaka Sangyo University on July 21. Their third and final fixture will be against Hannan University on July 24 before they fly to Vietnam for the AFF championship.

The Asian Lions had finished as runners-up in the 2018 AFF U-19 Championship. They had progressed to the knockout stages as Group B runners-up behind Malaysia and defeated Thailand 1-0 in the semifinal thanks to an 86th-minute goal from tournament top scorer Win Naing Tun.

However, they lost out to Malaysia in the final as Nik Akif scored deep in to the second-half injury time to register a 4-3 win for the Harimau Malaya juniors.