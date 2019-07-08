Malaysia coach Brad Maloney looking forward to facing Vietnam, Thailand & Australia in AFF U-18 Championship 2019

Newly-appointed Malaysia U-18 head coach Brad Maloney is looking forward to facing Vietnam, Thailand and Australia in the AFF U-18 Championship 2019 next month.

The regional youth championship will be held in Vietnam from August 6 to 19 with the Harimau Malaya juniors pitted against hosts Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Australia in Group B.

Group A of the 12-team tournament will, meanwhile, see Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam facing each other.

Maloney, a former Australia international, has been picked by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to replace Bojan Hodak who had taken Malaysia to the AFF U-18 Championship 2018 title in Indonesia last year.

“It’s a tough draw as we will be facing Vietnam, Thailand and Australia. On paper, the three teams are the group favourites. But this challenge will be good for our players in terms of gaining international experience,” Maloney told the New Straits Times.

Maloney has been an assistant to Malaysia U-23 head coach Ong Kim Swee since 2014 and is excited about working with the young generation of Malaysian footballers.

“I am looking forward to working with the young players from the Mokhtar Dahari Academy as well as other camps in an effort to develop a formidable squad. Ideally, from here, it will allow these players to graduate to the national U-23 and senior teams,” he told NST.

“FAM have an idea of how to work with these players and coaches who can create a continuity in the teams. This will ensure a natural progression and will also promote continuity throughout, and that’s the idea behind it,” he told about his appointment in place of the succesful Hodak.

“From here, everyone will be comfortable working with each other and hopefully it will contribute to the players’ progression in all aspects,” said the 47-year-old.

(Photo courtesy: New Straits Times)