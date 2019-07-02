Indonesia call up La Liga academy starlet to 33-member squad for AFF U-18 Championship 2019

CD Leganes academy trainee Ahmad Imam Zakiri are among the 33 players called up by Indonesia for the AFF U-18 Championship 2019 to be held in Vietnam next month.

U-18 head coach Fakhri Husaini has shortlisted his squad to 33 players for the regional youth tournament for the centralised camp at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium in Cikarang.

The majority of the players called up the camp are those who won the AFF U-15 Championship 2018 held in Surabaya last month while a good number of players from the Garuda Select side that toured England recently are also called up.

Pemusatan latihan tahap akhir Timnas Indonesia U-19 diawali dengan tes fisik. Pelatih kepala tim, Fakhri Husaini dan staf pelatih melakukannya di Stadion Wibawa Mukti, Cikarang, Senin (1/7). Selengkapnya:https://t.co/LerhyWLJrh#PSSINow #KitaGaruda — PSSI (@PSSI) July 2, 2019

“The 33 players that have been called up are the best players that we have seen from the two earlier camps. My concern is to get the players focussed for the tournament which is just weeks away,” said Fakhri.

The regional youth championship is to be held in Vietnam from August 5 to 18 with Indonesia pitted with Myanmar, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam in Group A. Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Australia, meanwhile, make Group B in the 12-team tournament.

Indonesia U-18 preliminary squad for AFF U-18 Championship 2019

Goalkeepers: Ernando Ari Sutaryadi (PPLP Jawa Tengah), Muhammad Risky Sudirman (Persija Jakarta), Adi Satrio (PPLP Jakarta)

Defenders: Fadhil (PPLP Jakarta), Ahmad Rusadi, Komang Teguh, Salman Alfarid (Diklat Ragunan), Bayu Fiqri (ASIFA), Amiruddin Bagas, Mochammad Yudha Febrian (Barito Putera), Riski Ridho (Persebaya Surabaya), Fajar Fathur Rahman (ASAD 313), Komang Arta (Bali United), Alfeandra Dewangga (PPLP Jawa Tengah)

Midfielders: Brylian Aldama, Mochammad Supriadi (Persebaya Surabaya), Theofillo Numberi (Persipura Jayapura), Rivaldo Lestaluhu (Tira Persikabo), David Maulana, Mohamad Rafli Ariyanto (Barito Putera), Beckham Putra Nugraha (Persib Bandung), Ahmad Imam Zakiri (Leganes Academy), Alda Alfareza (Tira Persikabo), Rendy Juliansyah; Braif Fatari (Persija Jakarta), Andi Irvan (Tiga Naga FC), Arya Putra (Borneo FC)

Forwards: Amiruddin Bagus (Barito Putera), Sadiq Alifta (ASIFA), Septa Figo (PPLP Jakarta), Herbert Sokoy (Persipura Jayapura), Saddam Emiruddin (PPLP Jawa Tengah), Sutan Zico (Persija Jakarta)