Harimau Malaya can dream again after AFF Suzuki Cup resurgence

Kelvin Leong sees a silver lining despite Malaysia’s loss to Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final. Malaysian football can dream again.

There were some really dark clouds hovering above Malaysian football in 2015. Dipping attendance in the domestic leagues, a shortage of youngsters coming through the ranks and an insipid showing on the international front.

There was no horizon in sight as the Harimau Malaya trodded wearily onto the pitch for each game, and promises of rejuvenation only came in the form of words, not action.

Dollah Salleh and Ong Kim Swee had a go and stepped aside, giving way to Portuguese tactician Nelo Vingada in 2017.

His torrid time as Malaysia coach garnered one draw, four losses and no wins, as the 2010 AFF Suzuki Cup champions finished the year without a victory.

When Vingada stepped down, his assistant with the national team Tan Cheng Hoe was appointed for the hot seat.

Critics raised their eyebrows wondering if the former Kedah FA man was good enough but the 50-year-old went about his job quietly, stringing a few victories together in preparation for the main event.

Fast forward to November 8, 2018. Malaysia went into the AFF Suzuki Cup looking to give a good account of themselves in Group A comprising Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. At no point was there talks of a second AFF title.

But the unexpected happened. They beat Cambodia 1-0 in Phnom Penh to open their campaign before a hard-fought 3-1 win put them in a favourable position to qualify for the semifinals. Then came the damper in Hanoi but they made it count when it mattered most by trouncing Myanmar in the final group game.

The fans believed and the team rose in confidence. They did the unthinkable by ousting defending champions Thailand over two legs in the semifinals but fell short against Vietnam in the final.

While they may have failed to bring home the coveted silverware, Tan and his men can be proud of their journey.

This is a team which was picked by a coach with a simple plan. To harness the experience of veteran warhorses like Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Aidil Zafuan and Zaquan Adha, mix it up with the talented youngsters coming through, and it worked like magic.

Mat Yo rose to the occasion, Aidil and Zaquan led by example. But what gives Malaysia even more hope is the fact that this team is built with the future in mind.

Eight out of the 23-man squad are below the age of 23, 16 of them are below 25 and only four players peak the chart above 30.

This is a far cry from the 2016 edition where the squad had nine players above the age of 30 and 18 of that squad were older than 25.

The young brigade of Syamer Kutty Abba, Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid, Syahmi Safari and Shahrel Fikri represent the future.

They will be around for many years to come and this tournament will only serve as the perfect introduction to life at the top international level.

Let’s be honest. Malaysia didn’t win the title and were pretty much outplayed by Vietnam in the final over two legs. But there were positives everywhere you looked.

That eight-pass move before Syahmi’s ferocious strike in the semifinal second leg against Thailand will go down in history as one of the best bit of football finesse ever produced in the famed yellow jersey.

Safawi’s composure to strike a gem of a free-kick in the first leg of the final at Bukit Jalil showed maturity beyond his age.

Malaysia top the tournament charts in terms of passes completed (3,856 passes) and shots taken, more than eventual winners Vietnam (3,259).

Individually, Akram Mahinan (548) and Shahrul Saad (455) ranked in the top two, ahead of the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Nguyen Quang Hai (422) in pass completion.

And not forgetting the talent pool of players who weren’t at the Suzuki Cup squad like Matthew Davies, Faisal Halim, Nazmi Faiz, Faiz Nasir and Azam Azih.

And the #EkorOnTour fans coming together as the tournament unraveled is just a token of the big picture that Malysian fans have come back as one for the national cause.

You knew it was going to happen, all that criticism of 🇲🇾 not winning. Come on, this team is made for the future . 8 players are U23, 16 players are under the age of 25. And Coach Tan’s brand of football at the #AFFSuzukiCup18. Malaysia should and must be proud. #HarimauMalaya — Kelvin Leong (@Kelvinleong29) December 16, 2018

This all bodes well for the future of Malaysian football. In Tan Cheng Hoe they have to trust because this is only the start, not the end for Malaysian football.

Next up will be the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2019 and then, they have a chance to crack the code at the AFF Suzuki Cup again a year later.

In 2008, Vietnam won their first AFF title and two years later, Malaysia claimed the coveted prize.

2018 saw Vietnam make it two, so perhaps, if the developments in Malaysia football continue, we will see Malaysia make it two as well?

As the saying goes, this is the beginning not the end. Malaysia can now dream and with Tan and the youngsters in his camp, Harimau Malaya’s future has never been brighter.