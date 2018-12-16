Watch: Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe’s wife saved from angry Vietnam fans by Ultras Malaya

Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe’s wife, Jocelyn Tan, was saved by Malaysia supporters from angry Vietnam fans while she was trying to enter the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi prior to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final second leg.

A video of the incident has emerged where Jocelyn Tan, along with the family members of Malaysia FA President Datuk Hamidin Amin, was trying to enter the stadium in a van. Reportedly, the van had failed to keep up with the escort police and apparently blocked the path of Vietnam fans on its way.

Watch the video here:

The Malaysia coach’s wife thanked the Ultras Malaya post the incident for helping them get into the stadium safely.

“I want to thank the Ultras Malaya for protecting us and also making sure we had a safe passage into the stadium. I felt very touched,” she said as reported by NST.

“Although we were trapped for nearly 30 minutes, the Ultras Malaya made us feel safe.”

We thought of it as our duty: Ultras Malaya member

“When we knew the family of the FAM president was in the van, we immediately tried to keep the Vietnamese fans away from the vehicle. Lucky nobody was really injured. There was shoving and pushing and some even got hit by bottles.

“But we thought of it as our duty because they are our people, and what more if the family of the FAM president was inside the van as well. We tried to make way for them to travel into the stadium and in the end succeeded,” said an Ultras Malaya member Faizal Osman.

The Harimau Malaya finished on the losing side on the night as Vietnam won the encounter at Hanoi 1-0 to lift the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with a 3-2 aggregate over two legs.