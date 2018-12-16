Malaysia produced a valiant effort in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but they fell touching distance away from the trophy after losing 1-0 to Vietnam in the second leg of the final on Saturday.

Malaysia were considered outsiders for the title at the start of the tournament, but the side coached by Tan Cheng Hoe has impressed many during their road to the final.

The former Kedah FA coach has transformed the Harimau Malaya’s playing style and Malaysia, despite ending up as second-best to Vietnam, were perhaps the most exciting team to watch in the tournament this year.

However, the Malaysia head coach believes that the gap between the two teams was evident on the night.

“Today, my players did their best on the field. But it wasn’t enough to win us the AFF Suzuki Cup,” said the Malaysia head coach during the press conference after the disappointment of the final at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

The coach said that it was some individual errors that cost them the final. “We lost because of individual mistakes that allowed Vietnam to score a goal,” said Tan Cheng Hoe.

“However, I am happy with the team’s performance throughout the tournament,” he said .

And the Malaysia squad, he believes, will take home a lot of positives from the tournament. “It has been an amazing journey for the team as many did not expect us to go far,” the coach said.