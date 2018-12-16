Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been a vocal supporter of the national team in the recent days and he was there to lift the team’s spirits after the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final defeat.

PM Mahathir was in attendance at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur when Malaysia fought back to draw 2-2 against Vietnam in the first leg.

However, an early goal from Vietnam’s veteran star Nguyen Anh Duc was the difference between the two sides in the second leg held at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday.

The Prime Minister who was on an official visit to Thailand caught the action live on a big screen in Bangkok along with his wife Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign MinisterSaifuddin Abdullah and around 50 other Malaysians.

After the match, Mahathir, though disappointed, had words of appreciation and comfort for the Malaysian national team.

“Our players played well. They managed to get near to scoring against Vietnam but they did not have much scoring opportunity. With a bit more effort, we have the potential to win in future matches,” the PM said.

“I hope our players are not disappointed but use this as a lesson and experience to better their skills,” added Mahathir.