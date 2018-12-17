FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best Coach of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam were crowned the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions after getting the better of Malaysia over the two-legged final.

With the tournament done and dusted, FOX Sports Asia wants the fans to select who they thought were the best players of the tournament for our Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The voting process is in progress to find the best goalkeeper and defenders, midfielders and forwards from this edition of the biennial tournament. We will name the FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Wednesday.

But no football team is complete without a tactician to guide the players and they deserve as much credit for their team’s performances as the star names in the squad.

So, we have listed down coaches of all the 10 participating teams in the tournament for you to cast your vote and decide who deserves to be on top of the pile.

From the very experienced Sven-Goran Eriksson of Philippines to Japan legend Keisuke Honda who had his first taste of a major tournament in the coaching role with Cambodia, you now choose who deserves to be named the best.

Voting ends at 12 pm HKT on Wednesday (December 19). So, click on your favourite coach of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 to make him win the fans’ vote.

The FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI and Best Coach will be revealed on Wednesday (December 19).