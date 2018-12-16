VOTE: FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 – Forwards

Vietnam have emerged as the winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with a 3-2 aggregate win over Malaysia in the final. Now, FOX Sports Asia gives the fans an opportunity to choose their Best XI from the tournament.

FOX Sports Asia have opened the polls for fans to decide who were the best defenders, midfielders and forwards of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. The players with most votes at the end of the voting will then form the FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

In this part of the voting, we take a look at the best of the playmakers and strikers in the tournament and you can choose your preferred player by just clicking on their name in the poll below.

The voting will end at 12 pm HKT on Tuesday (December 18). So hurry and start voting!

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best PLAYMAKER

For the playmaker position, our experts have listed down five names. They are the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Nguyen Quang Hai of Vietnam, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha of Malaysia, Aung Thu of Myanmar, Sanrawat Dechmitr of Thailand and Stephan Schrock of Philippines.

Cast your vote below.

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best STRIKER

Three strikers have been picked by our experts for the FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of the tournament. They are Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Duc, Adisak Kraisorn of Thailand and Phil Younghusband Philippines.

Who do you think was the best Number 9 among the lot? Cast your votes below.

You can also vote for the best defenders of the tournament and the best midfielders in our Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI and Best Coach will be revealed on Wednesday (December 19).