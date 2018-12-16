VOTE: FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 – Midfielders

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is done and dusted with and Vietnam deservedly lifted the trophy after a 3-2 aggregate win over Malaysia in the final. Now, FOX Sports Asia gives the fans a chance to choose their Best XI from the tournament.

FOX Sports Asia is conducting the polls in three parts — for defenders, midfielders and forwards — and the fans can choose their picks from the shortlist our experts have put forth. The players with most votes will then be named in the FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

In the second part of the polls, we run the rule over the best of the midfielders and wingers in the tournament and you can choose your preferred player by just clicking on their names in the polls below.

The voting will end at 12 pm HKT on Tuesday (December 18).

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

The players who orchestrated their team’s play in the tournament deserve special credit and here, our experts have listed down five central midfielders from whom you can vote for your favoured option.

We have Thitipan Puangchan of Thailand, Malaysia’s Syamer Kutty Abba and Akram Mahinan, Indonesia’s Zulfiandi and Hlaing Bo Bo of Myanmar.

Cast your votes below. And the two players with the most votes will form a part of our Fans’ Choice Best XI.

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best LEFT WINGER

The three left wingers who our experts have believe stood out are Phan Van Duc from Vietnam, Chan Vathanaka from Cambodia and Thailand’s Supachai Jaided.

Who do you think was the standout performer from the lot?

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best RIGHT WINGER

Three right wingers have been listed out by our experts as well. They are Mohamadou Sumareh of Malaysia, Indonesia’s Riko Simanjuntak and Vietnam’s Nguyen Cong Phuong.

Vote for your preferred option below.

The FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI and Best Coach will be revealed on Wednesday (December 19).