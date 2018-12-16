Malaysia attacker Shahrel Fikri has written a heartfelt note to thank the Hairmau Malaya supporters after Malaysia ended their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign as runners-up.

Vietnam edged past Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate to lift the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 denying the Malaysian Tigers what would have been a fairytale campaign under coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

24-year-old Shahrel who came on as a substitute for Akram Mahinan late in the second leg was involved in six of the eight matches that Malaysia played in the tournament.

And the Malaysian who spent the last season on loan at Thai League side Nakhon Ratchasima FC has thanked all the Malaysian supporters through his social media accounts.

I’m not a sports school boy, I’m not a boy who has a lot of experience playing at the highest level of teenage. I never represent Malaysia underage. And this is the highest level I’ve ever been through. Thank you all supporters of ekor Harimau Malaya support. #respect pic.twitter.com/9BGtIumA3Y — SAREL (@shahrelfikri) December 16, 2018

“I’m not a sports school boy, I’m not a boy who has a lot of experience playing at the highest level of teenage. I never represent Malaysia underage,” he wrote on Twitter.

“And this is the highest level I’ve ever been through. Thank you all supporters of ekor Harimau Malaya support,” he thanked the Malaysian supporters who were at the top of their game throughout the tournament.

Shahrel will be in action for Perak TBG in the Malaysia Super League during the coming season.