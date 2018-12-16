With the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 done and Vietnam emerging as the champions, FOX Sports Asia now gives you, the fans, a chance to choose the Best XI from the nations that competed in the biennial tournament.

We’ve all seen the action from the start to finish and FOX Sports Asia has come down with a shortlist of players and we need YOU to vote for who you think performed best in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

In the first part, we take a look at the defensive side of the pitch and offer you the nominees for the best goalkeeper, centre-backs, left-back and right-back from the competition.

You just have to pick your choices in our polls and we’ll tally the votes to find out the Best XI!

So, hurry and cast your votes as the voting will end at 12 pm HKT on Tuesday (December 18).

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best GOALKEEPER:

First up are the shot-stoppers in the competition who have time and again proven to be the last line of defence when all else fails.

We have custodians Hassan Sunny of Singapore, Michael Falkesgaard of the Philippines, Farizal Marlias of Malaysia, Dang Van Lam of Vietnam and Kyaw Zin Htet of Myanmar in this category.

Pick your favourite in our polls below!

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best CENTRE-BACKS:

The anchors of the defence, a lot rest on the broad shoulders of the central defenders. Across the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, we’ve seen excellent performances and we now look at the two best centre-backs in the competition.

Making the list are Que Ngoc Hai of champions Vietnam, Shahrul Saad of runners-up Malaysia, Safuwan Baharudin of Singapore, Pansa Hemviboon of Thailand and Carli de Murga of the Philippines.

We will pick the two players with the most votes to be the backbone of our Fans’ Choice Best XI.

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best LEFT-BACK:

Our experts picked three left-backs who excelled in the competition — Doan Van Hau of Vietnam, Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri of Thailand and Syazwan Andik of Malaysia!

Who do you think deserves t0 be the best left-back in the competition?

FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best RIGHT-BACK:

Of course, three of the best performers who plied their trade in the right-back position are also up for the distinction as the best.

Pick one from Syahmi Safari of Malaysia, Nguyen Trong Hoang of Vietnam and Martin Steuble of the Philippines!

Now that you have voted for the backline, head over to the voting for the best midfielders and the best forwards of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as well.

The FOX Sports Asia Fans’ Choice Best XI and Best Coach will be revealed on Wednesday (December 19).