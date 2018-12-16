AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Tweet from Football Association of Malaysia causes backlash on social media

Malaysia may have finished as runners-up in the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup but many have raved about their performances.

Going up against strong teams like Vietnam and Thailand, the Malayan Tigers held their own and proved that they are one of the best in the competition.

And after bowing out of the competition, the Football Association of Malaysia sent out a tweet to thank Malaysia for what they’ve accomplished.

However, many were quick to point out that the image on the tweet included the clubs that the players were from and it even included how many international players are from the clubs involved.

This quickly caught fire in social media as many believed that serving the country is bigger than the club.

Tak, sekarang ni player main untuk Malaysia ke main untuk negeri? Low class. Semua nak claim. Haram J! — AYITH ® (@harithasnan) December 15, 2018

Some edited the image to remove the unwanted detail at the bottom.

Fixed that for you pic.twitter.com/tOHP6hHqg8 — Khairul Azizan (@KhairulAzizan11) December 16, 2018

Disappointed with the silly act from FAM. — MSZ 🇲🇾 (@WanFarLee) December 15, 2018

Some reminded them that they play for the flag and not necessarily the club.

Some of them are free agents. They play for the flag not the crest. The whole Malaysia support them not because of their club but because they represent US — udinn’ALFIE’starr (@Udinnstarr) December 15, 2018

At the moment, FAM have yet to react to the negative attention the tweet has gotten.