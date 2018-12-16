AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia’s Aidil proud of team’s achievement

After falling short of their goal in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, Malaysia still had a very good campaign and they impressed many along the way.

Despite ending as runners-up, Malaysia defender Aidil Zafuan believes that the experience the team had in the competition – reaching the finals and defeating heavyweights like Thailand in the semifinal would only help the team moving forward.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup, he said: “Before the tournament we knew that we were not the favourites so by going to the final we did something for Malaysia.

“Whilst I don’t want to accept just going to the final we showed we can reach that level.

“I want to thank also all the Malaysian supporters and assure them that we did everything we could and let them know we will be back in two years time even stronger.”

Despite surrendering a goal in the early stages of the second leg, the Malaysians are still proud of what they’ve achieved.

Aidil was gracious in defeat and praised his teammates as well. He said: “We did our best and I want to say thanks to my teammates as they all gave 100% but this is football and sometimes we can win and sometimes we will lose.”