AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Amazing to bring title to Vietnam – goalkeeper Van Lam

Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam needed to be at his best in the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup match against Malaysia and he played a big role to help the Golden Dragons become champions.

With a 2-2 aggregate lead heading into their home match at My Dinh Stadium, Vietnam knew they were facing an aggressive Malaysia squad who needed to score to bounce back and win.

Van Lam did well as he made crucial saves to keep a clean sheet, but more importantly, win the title.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup, the shot-stopper revealed that his parents were back in Russia where he was born and did not watch their son play as they were too nervous and they decided to pray.

He said: “For all of the group games, and the semifinals and the finals they couldn’t watch because for me it was my first major tournament.

“Still now I haven’t had a chance to talk with them because they were too nervous so they went to Church and were just checking the result on their phones.”

Speaking on the win, Van Lam has helped end a 10-year drought in the competition after winning their first back in 2008.

Vietnamese fans are obviously celebrating and he is happy to be part of the team that brought back the championship.

“For us, after ten years we did it again.

“All Vietnamese people were waiting for ten years so we’re so happy.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to do this again ten years after the last time.

“The whole team did everything we could and to win here in front of our home supporters at My Dinh and to have a Gold Medal and the Cup we’re just so happy.”