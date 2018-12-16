What next for AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 MVP Nguyen Quang Hai?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks ahead at what the future holds for Vietnam star Nguyen Quang Hai after his stunning AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

In 2014 and 2016, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the AFF Suzuki Cup was awarded to a diminutive, left-footed playmaker blessed with an abundance of pace, skill, vision and the taste for the big occasion.

This year, it was no different.

Following in the footsteps of Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin, the standout player in the past two editions of Southeast Asia’s premier international tournament, Vietnam’s Nguyen Quang Hai was named the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 MVP following the competition’s conclusion on Saturday.

It was no less than Quang Hai deserved after playing a starring role in the Golden Dragons’ triumph, which culminated in the 1-0 victory over Malaysia at the My Dinh National Stadium that saw them win the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Statistics can sometimes be deceiving although with three goals in eight games, just one behind Vietnam’s top scorer Nguyen Anh Duc, they certainly suggest that Quang Hai played his part in the success.

THEY’VE DONE IT! 🇻🇳 VIETNAM are the new @affsuzukicup champions after beating 🇲🇾 MALAYSIA! Did the BEST TEAM win? #AFFSuzukiCup18https://t.co/6bvEPubmPZ — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 15, 2018

More importantly, however, it was his overall contribution that justified his selection as the tournament’s best player, starting with him being deployed in the less-familiar role of central midfield for the first three games, before being reinstated to the attacking third for the rest of the campaign to devastating effect.

There has never been any doubt over his natural ability but, over the course of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, Quang Hai – against players with far greater experience – has shown a natural understanding of the game and maturity beyond his years that bodes well for his future.

Nguyen Quang Hai is a genius. — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) December 15, 2018

2018 will certainly be a year to remember for the Hanoi native.

He scored five goals in January as Vietnam impressively finished runners-up at the AFC U-23 Championship, and was also a key figure as they finished fourth at Asian Games 2018 playing in central midfield – a role that coach Park Hang-seo clearly believes he can fulfil.

At club level, he also notched six goals and six assists as Ha Noi reclaimed the V.League 1 title, before earning his most recent accolade as the standout player on Southeast Asia’s biggest stage.

He has achieved all this at the age of 21 no less.

But having emulated Chanathip – who has been a success in Japan with Consadole Sapporo over the past one and a half seasons – in becoming a Suzuki Cup MVP, can Quang Hai also follow the example of earning a move abroad?

There had already been no shortage of suitors before the start of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, and the number of clubs interested in his services would only have grown since.

It is also no secret that Ha Noi are keen to hold on to him, having previously stressed that they will rebuff all offers to keep him at the Hang Day Stadium.

Nonetheless, would such a scenario really benefit both parties?

A realistic target for Ha Noi in 2019 would be to retain the league title as well as go far in the AFC Cup, which could even entail winning the ASEAN Zone.

With due respect to all their potential challengers – both domestic and continental – they stand a good chance of doing that even without Quang Hai, especially with six other members of Vietnam’s triumphant squad in their ranks, including captain Nguyen Van Quyet, centre-back Tran Dinh Trong and Do Duy Manh, tireless left wing-back Doan Van Hau, and anchorman Pham Duc Huy.

What could Ha Noi gain from allowing Quang Hai to move abroad?

For one, the recognition that they have nurtured a precocious talent and groomed him to a level good enough to be playing in a far stronger league, with the potential that others, like Van Hau and Dinh Trong, could do the same in the near future.

This could be especially important considering the last two Vietnamese to earn a stint overseas – Luong Xuan Truong and Nguyen Cong Phuong at Gangwon (Korea Republic) and Mito Hollyhock (Japan) respectively – both returned without making much of an impact.

Then, there is also the matter of what Quang Hai could gain from leaving Ha Noi for greener pastures and, truthfully, there is little debate over this matter.

A move to Thai League 1 could seem like the most sensible option but the fleet-footed could even be past that stage.

Japan second-tier outfit Renofa Yamaguchi have already made a formal approach to Ha Noi, while Qatari giants Al Sadd – where he could learn from Spanish legend Xavi – are also rumoured to be interested.

Could either be a step too far? Perhaps.

Yet, there were no guarantees that Chanathip was going to be a success when he joined Consadole midway through 2017.

Instead, all the parties involved had enough faith to take the plunge and the rest is history.

Quang Hai could still be at Ha Noi next year and would undoubtedly light up the V.League 1 and AFC Cup.

However, if he is to truly deliver on his full potential, then it is imperative that he gets the chance to spread his wings as soon as possible, especially now when he already has ASEAN football at his feet.