AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Vietnam deserved to win the cup

After two years, Southeast Asia has a new champion- Vietnam! The Golden Dragons were excellent throughout their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, and in the end, lifted the trophy. We take a look at five reasons why they did deserve to win the title after all.

#1 Team Unity

All the best international teams have one thing in common- brilliant team chemistry.

If one were to assess any side which has won a major international tournament, one would find that the simple reason behind their success was that they knew how to play together. And considering how less time the players spend with each other in international camps, building a good understanding with each other proves to be a challenge.

However, Vietnam passed this particular hurdle with ease at this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup. The Golden Dragons were one of the few sides who didn’t rely overly on individual performances and overcame every challenge as one.

#2 Consistent Throughout

Many expected perennial winners Thailand to once again lift the cup. The War Elephants started like Champions as well, with a 7-0 thrashing of minnows Timor Leste. However, as the tournament progressed, their performances began to falter, and they were eventually eliminated in the Semifinals.

What Thailand lacked, and Vietnam possessed, during this edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup was consistency. While the former looked good in part, the latter looked excellent throughout.

The Golden Dragons embarked on an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, winning 6 and drawing 2 of their 8 matches; which culminated in them lifting their second AFF Suzuki Cup title.

#3 Lethal Attack

33-year-old Nguyen Anh Duc turned out to be one of the surprise packages of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. The veteran striker lead the line for the Golden Dragons on almost all occasions and provided positive returns when he was on the pitch. Anh Duc even turned out to be the match-winner for Vietnam in the Final, when he scored in the second leg to give his side a 3-2 aggregate lead.

Anh Duc personified the Vietnam attack: Stagnant for large parts of the game but absolutely lethal when it mattered. The perfect example of this can be found in Vietnam’s group stage match against Malaysia when the Golden Dragons came out on top despite having just 31 per cent of the ball.

In fact, Vietnam did surrender the ball in almost all of their matches, but still managed to score goals on the counter and rake in the wins.

#4 Unbreakable Defence

Vietnam were one of the few teams, or perhaps the only one, which possessed the perfect balance. However, if one were to pick a single key attribute to be associated with the Golden Dragons, one would go for defence.

Park Hang-Seo’s side were the strongest defensively and conceded just four goals throughout the entire tournament. Furthermore, they managed to advance from their group without conceding a goal at all!

Vietnam’s unusual formation (5-3-2/3-4-3) also made it difficult for teams to get the better of them as both the defence and the midfield worked together to isolate the opposite attackers.

Looking at the Golden Dragon’s cup-winning run, one can’t help but reminisce Sir Alex Ferguson and his memorable words: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

#5 Best among ASEAN

Thailand and Philippines were the heavy favourites heading into the competition. The War Elephants were coming in as the most successful side in the tournament’s history, while the Azkals boasted an experienced squad with an experienced manager.

However, what many discounted was the fact that Vietnam had been the best Southeast Asian side for some time. The Golden Dragons were ranked the highest out of all the participating nations coming into the tournament. Furthermore, Vietnam were on a remarkable unbeaten run, stretching back almost two years, which was also the best in the world!

All in all, the Golden Dragons were the best side in Southeast Asia prior to the tournament, and they certainly cemented their position after its conclusion.