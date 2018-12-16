AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Vietnam beat Malaysia to lift the cup

And just like that, another AFF Suzuki Cup came and went. The pan-ASEAN tournament saw some excellent moments, all of which culminated in Vietnam lifting the trophy. However, there were still plenty of talking points from their win against Malaysia, and so, we decided to take a look.

#1 Offside or No Offside?

Both Vietnam and Malaysia headed into the second leg of the Final after drawing the first one. The Golden Dragons had raced into a two-goal lead at the Bukit Jalil four days ago, before being pegged back by their opponents.

As a result, the tie was still for the taking and even one goal, either way, could’ve been the decider.

6' GOAL! Vietnam lead! 1-0! And it's the returning Nguyen Anh Duc who puts the Golden Dragons ahead after some good play down the wings! Vietnam lead 1-0 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/yfbyzylKFd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 15, 2018

In the end, that proved to be the exact case, with Vietnam taking the match by a goal to nil. However, the way in which the opener was scored proved to be a contentious decision, as replays suggested one Vietnam player to be offside.

Nevertheless, the goal was given, which helped the Golden Dragons seal the tie.

#2 ‘Tactical’ Fouling

A key aspect of Vietnam’s style of play is that they allow the opposition attackers no space to breathe. The Defence and Midfield combine to suffocate the opposition attackers and cut the creative channels, effectively making the opposite numbers redundant.

However, during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup Final, the Golden Dragons applied a slightly different approach of physically rattling their opponents, by making several ‘tactical’ fouls. As a result, several Vietnamese players roughed up their opposition numbers, making life even harder for them.

The same tactic was applied tonight as well, albeit by both sides.

The two teams accumulated a total of 10 yellow cards, and even 1 red card which was given to Malaysia defender Shahrul Saad.

#3 Masters of Defence

One thing which stood out in particular for Vietnam throughout the AFF Suzuki Cup was their defensive style of play. The Golden Dragons walked out on the pitch with a five-at-the-back formation on almost all occasions and walked off it with a cleansheet on 5 of the 8 occasions.

Head coach Park Hang-Seo decided to make minimal changes to his backline throughout the tournament and kept his preferred six in place. And the South Korean chose those six, once again, to fill up the latter half of the team.

Once again, the defensive sextet did their job perfectly and kept Norshahrul and Zaquan at bay. Furthermore, they maintained their shape and didn’t allow the opposition wingers to find space behind the wing-backs; an area which Malaysia exploited during the last match.

#4 Old Guard Saves the Night for Vietnam

Head Coach Park Hang-Seo raised some eyebrows with his team selection for the first leg of the Final of the AFF Suzuki Cup. The biggest exclusion was that of 33-year-old Nguyen Anh Duc, who had been the team’s main attacking force.

However, Park went for youth and pace up front, naming a trio with the average age of 21. The move seemed to work for the South Korean, as the attackers created space and stretched the opposition defence throughout the match. On the other hand, the young attacking trio- Phan Van Duc, Ha Duc Chinh, and Nguyen Quang Hao did miss some big chances in Bukit Jalil, which allowed Malaysia to find their way back into the match.

And so, the Vietnam head coach decided to stick with the big guns today and recalled Anh Duc to the side. The veteran responded by scoring the game’s only goal in the 6th minute.

#5 Age of the Dragons?

With the trophy finally lifted, one question which begs to be asked is: Is it time for Vietnam to reign?

The Golden Dragons were one of the stronger sides going into the competition but were perhaps still not considered to be top contenders. However, that changed as the tournament progressed.

Vietnam’s solid defensive style, while equally impressive attacking prowess, turned them into one of the best sides of the tournament. The Golden Dragons didn’t concede a single goal until the semifinals and managed to end with 5 clean sheets out of a possible 8.

Furthermore, the now two-time champions ended the competition without a defeat, meaning that they currently hold the longest unbeaten streak in the world! And with a relatively young squad at the moment, the sky is the limit for the Golden Dragons.