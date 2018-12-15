It was double delight for Vietnam’s Nguyen Quang Hai on Saturday after he was named the Most Valuable Player of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 shortly after guiding his country to glory in the tournament.

The young midfield live-wire, who has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, helped his country lift their second AFF Suzuki Cup title after defeating Malaysia 1-0 in the second leg at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15.

21-year-old Quang Hai played all eight matches for Park Hang-seo’s team and scored three goals as well created another couple in 719 minutes on the field.

The Hanoi midfielder made his debut for the Golden Dragons against Jordan in June 2017. He became a favourite among Vietnamese football fans after guiding the nation to the final of the AFC U23 Championship earlier this year scoring five goals in the tournament.

Adisak gets the Golden Boot

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn who scored eight goals to end up as the top scorer was confirmed as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Golden Boot winner.

Despite his goalscoring exploits, Adisak had missed the penalty that could have helped the War Elephants reach the final at the expense of Malaysia and had ended the AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in disappointment.

Dejected Malaysia wins Fair Play Award

Malaysia might have been shown four yellow cards and a red card by Iranian referee Alireza Faghani in the second leg of the final, but they were presented with the Fair Play Award at the end of the tournament.

Malaysia skipper Zaquan Adha was at hand to receive the award, though he would have preferred to get his hands on the shiny silverware that was beside him.

Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha receives the fair play award on the behalf of his team. Meanwhile, Adisak Kraisorn has been given the top scorer award.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s boys have displayed an exciting brand of football to reach the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but Vietnam proved too much quality for the Harimau Malaya to trump.