AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia fans furious at Vietnam’s ‘offside’ goal that cost them the final

After the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia and Vietnam ended 2-2, the second leg in Hanoi was always going to be a closely-contested affair.

The margins involved in Vietnam’s opening goal after just six minutes proved exactly how close.

Veteran Vietnam striker Nguyen Anh Duc found the net after intricate play down the left wing between Phan Van Duc and Nguyen Quang Hai, but replays seem to suggest a question of offside as the ball was being worked.

In the end, the solitary goal proved to be enough as Vietnam turned out 1-0 winners on the night and captured the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Duly, Malaysia fans took to social media to vent their frustration on conceding the early, deciding goal, especially under questionable circumstances.

Most of the ire of the fans was directed at the linesman.

A progressive fan even called for VAR. Given the importance of the goal, who’s to say he’s wrong?

There was even visual evidence of the matter. Was Malaysia done in by a moment of bad refereeing?

 

The linesman’s popularity ratings only keep rising.

They say a picture speaks a thousand words. This screams only one: Offside!

 

What are your thoughts on the goal? Should it have stood?

