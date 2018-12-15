While Vietnam took the early lead against Malaysia in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, many Malaysian fans were unhappy as they believed the goal shouldn’t have stood for offside!

Vietnam scored good and early in the match to go 3-2 ahead on aggregate with a sublimely worked goal that Nguyen Anh Duc volleyed into the net.

But was a Vietnamese player offside in the build up?

6′ GOAL! Vietnam lead! 1-0! And it’s the returning Nguyen Anh Duc who puts the Golden Dragons ahead after some good play down the wings! Vietnam lead 1-0 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/yfbyzylKFd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 15, 2018

Nguyen Quang Hai, who provided Anh Duc with the chipped assist from the left flank, appeared to be offside while combining with Phan Van Duc in the build up to the goal.

The suspicion of offside is obvious and we’ll leave you to make your own mind up.