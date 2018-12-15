Watch: Vietnam’s returning veteran Nguyen Anh Duc strikes first blow vs Malaysia in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final

With the aggregate scoreline poised at 2-2 heading into the second leg, Vietnam put themselves in a fantastic position to claim the trophy with a sumptuous goal early in the match.

It only took a little over 5 minutes for Vietnam to delightfully work a move down the left flank with neat one-two play between Phan Van Duc and Nguyen Quang Hai, before setting up veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc for a volley at the far post that the Malaysian keeper got a hand to, but couldn’t keep out.

Anh Duc, who didn’t play in the first leg of the finals due to a tactical reason, announced himself in devastating fashion with an early goal.

6′ GOAL! Vietnam lead! 1-0! And it’s the returning Nguyen Anh Duc who puts the Golden Dragons ahead after some good play down the wings! Vietnam lead 1-0 on the night, and 3-2 on aggregate. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/yfbyzylKFd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 15, 2018

Malaysia now need to score at least 2 goals to have any hopes of salvaging the tie.