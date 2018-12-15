AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Final 2nd Leg: Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia, Player Ratings

Vietnam got the better of Malaysia on the judgement day and earned the right to call themselves the best team in South East Asia. Coming into the match with a scoreline of 2-2 in the first leg, the Golden Dragons took an early lead through Nguyen Anh Duc and held on to it to win the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Just the one goal in this one, courtesy of Nguyen Anh Duc. Vietnam 🇻🇳 win 1-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to lift their 2nd @affsuzukicup !#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/HSwBaYCOyd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 15, 2018

Here’s how players from both the sides fared in the match.

VIETNAM

GK – Dang Van Lam (8/10)

Clearly the busier of the two goalkeepers, Dang Van Lam saved his best for the final. The most important of his saves came early in the second half when he cleared a Malaysia corner off the line.

DF – Nguyen Trong Hoang (6/10)

Playing on the extreme right of the five-man defence employed by Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo, Trong Hoang had a jittery first few minutes as Safawi Rasid started brightly. But overall, the 29-year-old gave a commendable performance.

DF – Do Duy Manh (6/10)

The central defender was his usual calm self except for a moment when he was shown a yellow card for showing dissent to the referee early in the second half.

DF – Tran Dinh Trong (6/10)

Dinh Trong received a yellow early on for barging into the referee after a foul was awarded against him. Other than that, a decent performance from the centre-back to keep the clean sheet.

DF – Que Ngoc Hai (7/10)

Stationed on the left of the three-man central defence, Ngoc Hai did well to neutralise the threat posed by Zaquan Adha and Norshahrul.

DF – Doan Van Hau (6/10)

The 19-year-old was full of running on the night and did not allow Sumareh much of a space on Malaysia’s right flank. He received a booking in the 53rd minute for a cynical foul on Sumareh.

MF – Nguyen Quang Hai (9/10)

A perfect performance from the 21-year-old on the night when it mattered the most. It was his cross which found Nguyen Anh Duc in space from which Vietnam scored their first goal.

MF – Nguyen Huy Hung (7/10)

Along with Do Hung Dung, Huy Hung was tasked with the duty of holding the midfield as Vietnam played without an out and out defensive midfielder and he performed it to the fullest of his ability.

MF – Do Hung Dung (6/10)

The 25-year-old midfielder did well to hold the midfield and not allow the likes of Syamer Kutty Abba and Akram Mahinan much space in the centre of the park.

MF – Phan Van Duc (6/10)

The 22-year-old winger manned the left flank for Vietnam and was busy in the first few exchanges of the match. As the match progressed, his contributions diminished and he was taken off for Nguyen Phong Hong Duy in the 71st minute.

FW – Nguyen Anh Duc (8/10)

The veteran striker was called back into the squad for the crucial encounter after he was dropped for the first leg of the final. He repaid the faith shown in him by scoring his fourth goal of the tournament.

Substitutes:

Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (7/10)

Hong Duy replaced Phan Van Duc in the 71st minute and was busy from the moment he stepped on to the field. He did let a couple of shots fly as well but couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

Hà Duc Chinh (6/10)

Duc Chinh replaced goalscorer Anh Duc in the 81st minute but couldn’t affect the proceedings of the match in a decisive way.

Luong Xuan Truong (N/A)

Xuan Truong replaced Do Hung Dung in the injury time.

MALAYSIA

GK – Farizal Marlias (5/10)

The Malaysian shot-stopper could have done a lot better to save the only goal which Vietnam scored in the match as Anh Duc’s volley hit him and then went into the net.

DF – Syahmi Safari (5/10)

Returning into the XI after a couple of matches, Safari was expected to be one of the better players of the second leg but was largely ineffective. One of his shots on the stroke of half-time was saved brilliantly by Van Lam.

DF – Aidil Zafuan (4/10)

A rock at the back for Malaysia throughout the tournament, Aidil made a return to the XI but wasn’t able to take his side through. He was ultimately replaced by Syafiq Ahmad in the 76th minute.

DF – Shahrul Saad (4/10)

Saad, like his centre-back partner Aidil, was expected to perform the goods for his coach but he just didn’t turn up. His night ended with a red card which was shown to him seconds before the full-time whistle.

DF – Syazwan Andik (4/10)

Syazwan could have done better to close down Anh Duc as the striker converted his volley in the sixth minute. Not a performance he would have hoped for.

MF– Mohamadou Sumareh (6/10)

Sumareh came close early on after Vietnam had taken the lead but his innovative backheel went just wide of the goal. He did make some darting runs into the Vietnam box but to no avail.

MF – Akram Mahinan (4/10)

Akram was run over by Vietnam’s midfield pair of Nguyen Huy Hung and Do Hung Dung. He was replaced by Shahrel Fikri Fauzi in the 85th minute.

MF – Syamer Kutty Abba (5/10)

Like his midfield partner, Syamer Kutty Abba wasn’t at his brilliant best. Going forward, he did contribute through some decisive deliveries and had a couple of shots at goal as well but couldn’t change the game for his side.

MF – Safawi Rasid (6/10)

Safawi was possibly one of the better players for Malaysia and had as many as five shots on goal but like the rest of his teammates, his contribution wasn’t decisive. He was taken off for Akhyar Rashid in the 83rd minute.

FW – Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (3/10)

Norshahrul was anonymous for majority of the encounter and couldn’t affect the proceedings in any way. Surprisingly, the forward did not have a single shot on goal.

FW – Zaquan Adha Abd Razak (4/10)

The captain was expected to lead the team from the front but he only registered a single shot on goal and couldn’t manage to terrorise the opposition defenders in any which way.

Substitutes:

Syafiq Ahmad (3/10)

Syafiq replaced Aidil Zafuan in the 76th minute but did nothing of note in the 15 minutes that he spent on the pitch and received a yellow card as well.

Akhyar Rashid (N/A)

Akhyar replaced Safawi Rasid in the 83rd minute but couldn’t give his side a much-needed boost.

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi (N/A)

Shahrel replaced Akram Mahinan in the 85th minute.