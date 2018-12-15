AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam, Malaysia fans create absolute scenes in Hanoi ahead of final

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final pits not just two of the best teams in the competition this year, but also two of the most the vociferous fans the biennial event has seen over the month or so.

And it was not really surprising that the two sets of fans created incredible scenes on the streets of Hanoi even hours before the kickoff in the all-important second leg of the final.

While the Vietnam fans painted the Hanoi streets red…

And the home support isn’t sitting quite either. Just take a look at the scenes in Hanoi! This is promising to be one great Final!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/l0XS7lboV3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 15, 2018

How impressive have the fans of Vietnam been over the last few weeks? Top team, top supporters!

Almost FOUR hours before kickoff in the AFF Suzuki Cup final the Vietnam fans are out in full force…and odd costume. pic.twitter.com/2wwPPOtFFq — Scott McIntyre (@mcintinhos) December 15, 2018

Some interesting costume ideas there! And plenty of love for their South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo, of course!

Malaysian supporters weren’t too far behind. And it didn’t matter for them that they were in the enemy territory.

The Yellow Army emerges from the red mist, and is making its way to the My Dinh National Stadium. But will the #HarimauMalaya go back home with the cup? #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #VIEvMAS pic.twitter.com/IMf5Gca1Bv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 15, 2018

How about some yellow to go with all the red?!

The famous Ultras Malaya were very much on song and took to the Vietnamese streets like duck to water.

Even Malaysia’s Minister for Youth and Sports Syed Sadiq flew all the way to watch the Harimau Malaya clash with the Golden Dragons.

Vietnam, you are beautiful. The rising tiger of Asia ❤️

Looking forward to a great game tonight!#HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/5J1KsfSs3s — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 15, 2018

But which team among Vietnam and Malaysia will be lifting their second AFF Suzuki Cup trophy tonight? There’s only one way to find out.