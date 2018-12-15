Asian heavyweights Korea Republic are set to face the winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final between Malaysia or Vietnam in March 2019.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) regarding this in a meeting held at Hanoi in Vietnam on December 15.
According to the MoU, the winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup will now play the winners of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in a new competition that has been named the AFF-EAFF Champions Trophy and will be held every two years.
The first edition of the Champions Trophy is to be held in March next year with the current EAFF champions South Korea facing the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions who will be crowned during the second leg of the final to be held at My Dinh Stadium on Saturday.
The first Champions Trophy will be held on March 26, 2019 at the home ground of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions — which will be either Vietnam’s My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi or Malaysia’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.
Meanwhile, the second AFF-EAFF Champions Trophy will be held in 2021.
“We are glad to have agreed to hold the AFF-EAFF Champions Trophy match after the two federations have promised to cooperate in the development of each others’ football. I am confident that the friendship of the two federations will be one of the most successful examples of partnership between regional federations in FIFA,” said Chung Mong-gyu, president of the EAFF.
The EAFF consists of some of the giants of Asian football in South Korea, China and Japan among others who compete against each other in the EAFF E-1 Championship every two years. The next edition of the EAFF Championship is to be held in South Korea on December 2019.