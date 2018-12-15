AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia Minister of Youth and Sports travels to Vietnam for final

Showing his undying support for Malaysia and their quest for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup glory, Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq shared a photo of him making his way to Vietnam to watch the match live.

The 26-year-old posted on his social media site a photo with him, wearing Malaysia’s official kit for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup alongside what appears to be pilots. His photo comes with a caption saying:

Vietnam, you are beautiful. The rising tiger of Asia ❤️

Looking forward to a great game tonight!

#HarimauMalaya

Malaysia need all the support they can get as they are slightly behind despite a 2-2 draw in the first leg as Vietnam have the advantage of away goals.

With the match at My Dinh Stadium, the Golden Dragons are looking to hold on to lift their first title since 2008. For Malaysia, they are hoping for their second AFF Suzuki Cup in history after winning in 2010.