AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: I hope we can celebrate and go home happy – Malaysia’s Shahrul Saad

Malaysia’s Shahrul Saad had fighting words as they make their final preparations for the AFF Suzuki Cup final against Vietnam.

The Malayan Tigers visit My Dinh Stadium for the second leg after only getting a 2-2 draw at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

However, Shahrul still feels that they have what it takes, saying: “At the start of the tournament we knew that, on paper, Vietnam and Thailand are the favoured teams for the AFF Suzuki Cup but things aren’t won on paper.

“We know it won’t be easy though and that there will be a big crowd to support Vietnam but I hope my teammates and I can give 120% and above,” he told AFF Suzuki Cup.

Malaysia found it difficult in the early stages of the first leg, surrendering two goals in the first 30 minutes. However, they were able to bounce back by scoring a pair of goals as well to set up an intriguing battle at Ha Noi.

With how things played out, Shahrul revealed there shouldn’t be too big of a change ahead of the second leg, saying:

“I don’t think we need to change many things, rather just focus on our team work and sacrifice.

“We need to work together because what’s happened before has already happened and I hope that for tomorrow we can give more than 100% to bring the cup back to our home.”

The 25-year-old also credited the team’s chemistry as a key ingredient for them bringing home the crown for only the second time in tournament history.

Shahrul revealed: “At the start of the tournament our target was to play eight matches and that became reality and I hope for the last game we can celebrate and go home happy.

“I believe in my team, the staff and the country because we came here not only to play football but also as a family and you could see that when we played in Malaysia a lot of people sacrificed things to come to the stadium when it was raining or people didn’t have tickets still they came and that means a lot to all the players.

“I hope we can give that moral support to them and give what we have because we came here like a family.

“We’ve been together for a long time and I hope we can end with good memories.”