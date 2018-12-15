AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How much prize money will the winners pocket?

Now that the AFF Suzuki Cup is at the tail end, only Vietnam and Malaysia are battling for the chance to be crowned champions. However, outside of winning a trophy, these players are also battling for a sizable amount of money.

There is a significant increase in prize money for the winners, runners-up and semifinalists this time in the tournament, but that is not the only purse that the winners will take home.

We take a look at what is on offer for the champions of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

CASH PRIZE FROM THE TOURNAMENT

For the tournament winners, a prize money of USD $300,000 awaits while runners-up will take home USD $100,000. The two semifinalists will get USD $50,000 each.

This is a significant increase from the previous years as the joint partnership of AFF and Suzuki Motors Corporation gave out USD $100,00 for the winners in 2008 and 2010 and USD $200,000 for champions in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

BONUSES RAIN ON THE GOLDEN DRAGONS

Outside of these prizes, Viet Nam News revealed that the Golden Dragons are in for more prizes if they end up as champions in the competition.

Vietnam already have been given monetary bonuses following their group stage success (USD $103,000) as given by the Vietnam Football Federation.

After beating the Philippines in the semifinal, the VFF gave them and additional USD $43,000 by VFF and USD $13,000 by Asanzo Group.

Their performance in the first leg of the final against Malaysia have netted them USD $43,000 from Vinaphone and a holiday worth USD $21,500 for the squad from Eurowindow.

Now, Thaco Group revealed a USD $43,000 prize for players and USD $50,000 for coach Park Hang Seo if they end up as winners.

MALAYSIA REMAIN COY ABOUT REWARDS

Meanwhile, the Malayan Tigers appear to be quiet on the possible prize money their players and coaching staff can get.

According to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin, the players are more focused on winning the championship and the monetary bonuses are not on their minds.

Malaysia and coach Tan Cheng Hoe have a lot of work to do as they are playing an away leg and are facing a slight disadvantage thanks to away-goals rule that favours Vietnam at the moment – but the 2010 winners still have a chance to lift the title.

As reported by The Star, Hamidin the prizes are to be kept a secret, saying: “The rewards are secret but I think financial gain is not something onthe players’ minds. Some of them are playing in the AFF Suzuki Cup for the first time and they’re all hungry tobe champions.

“I’ve told the players we must bring back the trophy.

“The players showed their indomitable spirit to win the semi-final but the final is a different ball game and they need tobe focused.

“Being underdogs in the final will be good for us … we’ve beaten Thailand and now we’re facing another favourite. I’m confident our boys can go all the way.”