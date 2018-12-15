Malaysia’s Akhyar Rashid has demanded more support from his teammates as the Harimau Malaya face Vietnam in the crunch second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Malaysia travel to the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi after stealing a 2-2 draw from the first leg held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. But they will have to be at the top of the game as Vietnam hold the advantage of two away goals.

“Whenever I play, I do not get enough support,” Akhyar told New Straits Times ahead of the final. “They pass the ball and expect me to chase for it,” said the 19-year-old who plays for Kedah FA.

However, the attacker is confident that this Malaysia squad has what it takes to win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. “We need to be mentally and physically strong for the match as we will face not only Vietnam players but also their fans,” said Akhyar.

He also said that he will dedicate the trophy to his parents if Malaysia win their second AFF Suzuki Cup title on Saturday. “They always pray for my success and now, I hope to repay them,” said Akhyar.