AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam’s 2008 champions to watch the final at My Dinh Stadium

Ahead of Vietnam’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final against Malaysia at My Dinh Stadium, the Golden Dragons are given a potential lift as the players from the 2008 team were invited to watch.

Vietnam have only won the competition once, back in 2008 and they have a realistic chance of securing their second title as they have an aggregate advantage over Malaysia after a 2-2 draw sees them with the benefit of an away-goal rule.

As reported by Viet Nam News , Cao Van Chong, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation, has invited the players and coaching staff of the successful 2008 team to be at the My Dinh Stadium to cheer on the team in the final.

Furthermore, they also reported that Vietnam Airlines have also added 3,700 extra seats on 14 flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Noi to help fans travel if they want to watch the final live.

Photo courtesy of VFF