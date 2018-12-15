AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia’s Sumareh wants sacrifices to bear fruit in final against Vietnam

Ahead of their second-leg match against Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup final, Malaysia know they have a lot of work left to do.

With the first leg at Bukit Jalil ending in a 2-2 draw, the Malayan Tigers need to play a perfect match against Vietnam at My Dinh Stadium for them to win their second AFF Suzuki Cup title in history.

And one of the key players for Malaysia, Mohamadou Sumareh recently spoke to New Strait Times and shared his thoughts before the match.

The 24-year-old admitted that it’s been tiring and it’s taking a toll on his body.

He said: “Some people are on holiday but we’ve been here training and playing for the national team. We’re not letting this go because nobody ever remembers the guys who finish second.

“We have sacrificed so much to get to this point, so might as well go all the way.”

He would go on and speak about the match ahead, and gives his thoughts on what Malaysia should do in order to get a win.

“I always play to win. Many say I am aggressive, but I am not… that’s just how I play football, Vietnam are the team with the most number of scorers but the player Malaysia must be wary of is midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, who has netted three goals.

“They (Vietnam) are quite physical, compact and they will go for counter attacks. This is something we know after playing them twice but we really need to watch out for No 19 (Quang Hai).

“He’s the one who makes things happen on the pitch, he throws the ball, he has good vision and this is something we need to shut down,” he said.