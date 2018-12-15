AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia PM Mahathir sends video message ahead of final clash with Vietnam

Ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup final against Vietnam, Malaysia received a message from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

As reported by New Strait Times, the Malaysian PM sent a message through a video post on his Facebook page.

In the message, posted on December 14 he said: “I would like to wish all the best to the Harimau Malaya squad who will play in Hanoi, Vietnam tomorrow night.

“Prove that we can beat the opponents. To Ultras Malaya, give your unwavering support and cheer on our team.”

Malaysia face Vietnam at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi with a slight deficit after a 2-2 aggregate score gives the Golden Dragons an away-goal advantage.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad