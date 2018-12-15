AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Vietnam vs Malaysia

With the second leg of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup ready to be played and only one team emerging as champions, fans should expect an intriguing matchup between Vietnam and Malaysia.

After a 2-2 draw at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, attention now turns to My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi where the Vietnamese squad are looking to be crowned as champions for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, the Malayan Tigers were able to salvage a draw at home despite finding themselves down two goals against the Golden Dragons. They definitely have some work to do but winning the AFF Suzuki Cup is not an impossible task especially for these hungry players who are looking to end an eight-year drought for the country.

With that in mind, here are the predicted XIs for both squads.

VIETNAM (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Van Lam

Defenders: Ngoc Hai, Dinh Trong, Duy Manh

Midfielders: Van Hau, Hung Dung, Duc Huy, Trong Hoang

Forwards: Van Duc, Anh Duc, Quang Hai

With the slight advantage due to away goals, Vietnam might only need to restrict the Malaysians from scoring in order to lift the title at the end of 90 minutes.

A 3-4-3 should hopefully help the team have a bit of control throughout the pitch – all while still keeping a semblance of a threat up front.

Vietnam should be looking to win the battle in the midfield as they will try to thwart any threat that Malaysia may be looking to build.

MALAYSIA (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Farizal

Defenders: Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, Syazwan Andik

Midfielders: Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty, Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha

For Malaysia, it is likely that they are going for their strongest XI to start the matchup as they will need to attack and find openings to score early.

Injuries and suspensions may have resulted in the team needing to switch players in the first leg but in a match with so much at stake, the best should be on the pitch.

The Malaysian forwards should also have a busy night if they want to get a famous victory at My Dinh Stadium.