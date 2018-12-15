AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Top places in Vietnam to watch the final against Malaysia

Vietnam are looking to end their 10-year drought in the AFF Suzuki Cup by being crowned as 2018 champions.

And with the second leg of the match being played at My Dinh Stadium, they have the chance to win it all in front of their home crowd as they look to go past a tough Malaysian squad who have showed grit and determination.

Unfortunately, My Dinh Stadium will not be able to accommodate everyone in Vietnam but here are a few alternative places where fans can go to enjoy the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with friends and countrymen.

Here was our take during the first leg in Malaysia and now we turn our attentions to Vietnam.

BHD STAR CINEPLEX (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh)



Boasting a number of big screens and comfortable seats as it is mainly used for movie screenings, the BHD Star Cineplex should be a great place to watch the match live with friends and family.

LAM SON SQUARE (Thanh Hoa)

Similar to BHD Star Cineplex, Lam Son Square should be another ideal place to watch the Vietnam vs Malaysia AFF Suzuki Cup final. A big screen with food and drinks available nearby, it is an ideal place to stay and enjoy.

NGUYEN HUE PEDESTRIAN (Ho Chi Minh)

A popular place for fans to watch the matches, Nguyen Hue Street is a stretch of road that can be closed for public use and they can set up screens so fans can watch.

APRIL 2 SQUARE (Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa)

Normally a place where concerts and events are held, the April 2 Square will be a place where football fans can converge to watch Vietnam go up against Malaysia in the final.

HANG DAY STADIUM (Hanoi)

For those who want the feel of watching in a football stadium but are unable to get tickets to My Dinh Stadium, then watching at Hang Day Stadium should be the next best thing. Setting up a big screen to watch the live match, it should give an immersive feel for fans.

LAM VIEN SQUARE (Lam Dong)

Yet another open area where various activities are held, Lam Vien Square should hold a sizable number of fans who are looking to enjoy the AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam.

LUU HUU PHUOC PARK (Can Tho)

An entertainment park named after a legendary musician and teacher, this is yet another place where a big screen can be placed and fans can enjoy watching the game while being in a popular place in the country.

PHU LY STADIUM (Ha Nam)

Another stadium that can be turned to an entertainment site, Phu Ly can host a number of events from a football game to exhibits and night markets. In this case, it can be a site for fans to watch the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup if they’re unable to go to My Dinh Stadium.