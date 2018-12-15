AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Can Tan Cheng Hoe’s favoured back four do the trick in Hanoi?

Malaysia enter the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as the slight underdogs with Vietnam carrying two away goals in their bag. The defence, going into the all-important clash, is the major area of concern for the Harimau Malaya and Tan Cheng Hoe has his task cut out.

When Malaysia started their AFF Suzuki Cup journey this year against Cambodia, Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad and Syazwan Andik formed their four-man defence. They continued to retain their spots until the first leg of the semifinal against Thailand – and it paid dividends.

In the group stage, Malaysia conceded on only three occasions in four encounters. While two of them came against group winners and eventual finalists Vietnam, the other one was scored by Laos’ Phithack Kongmathilath – a perfect free-kick into the top corner.

The first leg of the semi-final against Thailand saw them keep a clean sheet as well where the defending champions were restricted to only five shots at goal. However, that was the last match where Tan Cheng Hoe’s favourite four at the back started in the tournament.

In the two following matches, Malaysia conceded four goals, more than what they had let in until then. For the thrilling second leg of the semifinal against Thailand, which finished 2-2 at the Rajamangala stadium in Bangkok, Nazirul Naim Che Hashim started instead of Syazwan Andik.

Subsequently, in the first leg of the final, Syamhi missed out due to suspension while Aidil had to sit out due to injury. In their absence, the coach drafted in Amirul Azhan Aznan and Irfan Zakaria respectively. The result – Harimau Malaya conceded two more.

Amirul, Irfan and Nazirul – all three replacements of the regular starters weren’t able to put in a shift to see off the potent Vietnam attack. Now with Cheng Hoe’s favoured starters – Syahmi, Syazwan and Aidil – returning for the second leg, he can breathe a sigh of relief.

While the centre-back Aidil has been brilliant with as many as four blocks, 21 clearances and 11 interceptions in six appearances in the tournament, left-back Syazwan isn’t far behind with 11 clearances and interceptions each. It is certain that Cheng Hoe will be reinstating the two in the starting XI along with Syamhi but can they hold on against a rampant Vietnam side?

A clean sheet is the need of the hour!

The Harimau Malaya’s first target in the second leg would be to keep the hosts from scoring in Hanoi because only a goal from them will make things much more difficult and complicated for Cheng Hoe’s men.

A solitary goal from Vietnam would mean Malaysia will have to score at least two. Moreover, if the match ends in a draw where both the teams score two or fewer goals, it would see the Golden Dragons walk out as the winners.

Therefore, if Malaysia have to win the tournament again after eight years, they desperately need their defence to step up!