Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo named Person of the Year 2018

Just before the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final against Malaysia, Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo has been honoured with the title of “Person of the Year 2018” in South Korea.

The award which is given after voting by the Journalists Association of Korea honoured Park Hang-seo’s contributions to Vietnam football in 2018 where he helped the Golden Dragons finish as runners-up in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship and reach the final of AFF Suzuki Cup, where they are favourites to win the trophy.

The award is given to an individual who has brought pride to the country with outstanding achievements in his/her field.

Courtesy of goals from Nguyen Huy Hung and Pham Duc Huy, the Golden Dragons had taken a 2-0 lead in the first leg of the final at the Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. However, the hosts fought back to finish the encounter 2-2 with goals from Shahrul Saad and Safawi Rasid to set up an interesting finale.

The second leg is set to be played at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday, December 15th.